Hazardous materials exercise brings planned chaos to Wood County Courthouse

Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.More >>
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.More >>
A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The drug epidemic stretches far and wide, but one program is working to combat that especially among high school students.More >>
From Toledo to the Far East: A Small Business Overcomes Big Challenges By: Viviana Hurtado Tokyo, Japan The Daiya Seiki Company in Tokyo manufactures precision gauges for NissanMore >>
The Daiya Seiki Company in Tokyo manufactures precision gauges for Nissan vehicles with micro detailing only workers’ hands can achieve. Yet the small business faces big challenges.More >>
