Doctor accused of rape, gross sexual imposition has ankle monitor removed

A local physician accused of prescribing medication to women in exchange for sex appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Dr. Haridas Dasani asked the judge to revise his bond.

Dasani already posted a $1 million bond, but one of the conditions of his bond was to wear an electronic monitor.

Dasani's attorney told the judge the device puts him under house arrest, which he believed was unnecessary.

The state agreed and the ankle monitor was removed from Dasani. However, he will still not be allowed to practice medicine or travel outside the country.

"The conditions of Dr. Dasani not being able to practice medicine and surrendering his passport not only ensures the safety of the public, but assures his reappearance for additional court dates," said prosecuting attorney Lindsay Navarre.

Dasani is facing over two dozen counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.