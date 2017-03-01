ProMedica named one of the best places to work in healthcare

ProMedica received the honor of being one of the "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review.

This is the third consecutive ProMedica has been recognized by the review.

The list judges hospitals and other establishments based on their commitment to "fulfilling their missions, creating outstanding culture and offering competitive benefits to their employees."

Becker's pointed out ProMedica created a workplace culture that encourages "personal satisfaction and professional growth."

The list also recognized ProMedica's benefits and employee programs.

To see the full list, follow this link.

