Sonny Fredrickson preparing to continue Toledo's boxing success

We're just three weeks removed from the title fight that was held at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, and one local boxer, who could be the next world title holder to come out of Toledo, is gearing up for his next fight.

"I'm really excited, you know, to fight in Ohio again, so that's good," said boxer Sonny Fredrickson. "My family and friends are coming out, so there's going to be a lot of support. So I'm just ready to put on a show for them."

Sonny is currently 15-0 as a pro, and he says his focus for his first fight of the New Year is his technique.

"Pretty much just keeping my balance nice, and making sure I'm staying on the jab and make sure I don't get overanxious, and stay patient during the fight, and, you know, work behind my jab and set up big shots," Fredrickson said.

While Sonny says every fight is important, this is his first one of 2017. It's also his first since being ranked 12th by the World Boxing Association.

"Every fight is important. This fight's especially important now since I'm ranked in the world now," Fredrickson said. "It's going to be a good fight for me. And hopefully I get a good knockout, and it impresses the people from the WBA so my ranking goes higher."

Sonny will be taking on Osumanu Akaba in Columbus’s Hollywood Casino this Saturday, March 4.

