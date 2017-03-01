Woman takes out petition for fifth mayoral run

The Board of Elections says Opel Covey will run for mayor for a fifth time.

Covey pulled her petitions Wednesday morning. She has until July 14 to file the petition.

Covey last ran for mayor in 2009.

She claims she rightfully won the seat in the past, but her votes were stolen.

"We got the wrong people on city council because they didn't win the votes," Covey said. "Some of them's got mine, and some of them's got someone else's. So, vote corruption is the big thing, the reason, why I'm not on the seat."

She is the eight person to take out a petition to run for Toledo mayor.

The primary election is in September while the general election is in November.

