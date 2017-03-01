| Email Kristi

Maumee native Kristi Leigh joined the WTOL news team in 2017 as Jerry Anderson's co anchor at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

She feels privileged to be working in the Toledo market, because she grew up right outside of it.

Kristi might arguably be one of the only area journalists who's media career over the past decade has included nearly all local affiliates.

She started on local television at Toledo's CW, worked as a reporter for WUPW and then WTVG, before anchoring and reporting at WNWO. Kristi has also contributed to WLMB as a co-host and dabbled in radio, co-hosting and writing for the Financial Coach Show on WSPD.

However, landing back at WTOL feels full circle for Kristi, as she spent her first college internship at the station.

While her career has fortunately kept her a hometown girl, Kristi loves to wander the world when time allows. The summer following her sophomore year at Maumee High School, Kristi enjoyed a cross-cultural experience, spending an entire summer in Greece - which sparked a love of travel. Since then, she's been to Italy, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Roatan, Punta Cana and New Zealand.

Kristi is a proud Falcon. She won the Outstanding Broadcast Student Award from the department of journalism at Bowling Green State University and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

While at BGSU, she earned her Series 7 and later Series 66 to become a contributing investment advisor in the family business.

When not in the newsroom, Kristi's children, Ivie, Beckam and Liam are keeping her busy. And in her limited free time, Kristi's passion for health has led to teaching fitness classes.

Kristi enjoys serving her church as a Sunday school teacher and is involved in area charities like the Aurora House and the Daughter Project. She feels blessed to be following her true passion, and getting to tell her neighbors' stories.