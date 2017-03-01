UT asking for feedback from community in Wednesday's meeting

The University of Toledo is holding a meeting Wednesday night, asking community members to attend and help decide future plans for the college.

School officials are asking the public to give positive feedback and constructive criticism during the meeting.

Administrators hope to improve several areas including diversity, community engagement and athletics.

They plan to present the finalized plan to the university’s board of trustees in June.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in Rocket Hall, room 1551.

