ODOT announces $2.2 million bridge project underway

Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday its plan to begin working on the State Route 51 bridge in Lucas County.

The $2.2 million project is schedule to be begin Monday, March 6.

The Monroe street rehabilitation project may cause lane restrictions on I-75 between Bancroft street and Lincoln avenue for the bridgework.

The project is expected to be complete by September 2017.

