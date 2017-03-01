Toledo Zoo continues wine tasting series

The wine tasting series is to continue at the Toledo Zoo.

The first event will be held on Friday, March 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Great Hall of the Museum of Science.

The event will have an animal exhibit and live entertainment.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and reservations are required. To make reservations call 419-385-5721, ext. 6001. or go online.

Additional dates in the 2017 Wine Tasting Series are:

Saturday, April 22 at the Artic Encounter

Friday, May 19 at the Lodge

Friday, June 23 at Malawi Event Center

Discounted price are available for groups and multiple-event packages.

