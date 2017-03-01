Spirit of America rally set for this weekend in east Toledo

Local Republicans are organizing a rally to show their support for the president.

The Spirit of America rally is set for this weekend in east Toledo.

Organizers say they want to show support for the President Trump’s policies.

“We also want to kind of counteract biased media and the biased protestors we’ve seen lately with the town hall meetings, stuff like that,” said Tommy Mori, Spirit of America organizer. “We want to let the American people know that we’re here too, and we won the election, and we’re proud of it. We want to celebrate it.”

The rally is set for Saturday at International Park in east Toledo. It’s scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and last until 1:45.

