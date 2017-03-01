High school juniors required to take ACT, SAT in school

High school juniors will need to take yet another test this year.

In addition to the new Ohio State Test, juniors across the state will have to take the ACT or SAT while in school.

The test used to cost students about $50, but the state will now foot the bill, allowing all juniors to take the college entrance exam.

“We do believe that since this is a high-stakes test and students’ graduation depends on it, that we have to make the necessary adjustments in order to ensure that every student has an optimal test environment,” said Jim Gualt with Toledo Public Schools.

TPS has free training for the SAT to help students prepare for additional testing in the spring.

