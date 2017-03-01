TPS superintendent signs extension through 2021 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS superintendent signs extension through 2021

(Source: TPS - website)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Public Schools superintendent will be sticking around for several more years.

The school board unanimously approved giving Dr. Romules Durant a contract extension. He’ll now remain with TPS at least through 2021.

Durant is currently making $195,000 a year.

He has been the district’s superintendent since 2013.

