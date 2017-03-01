Four homes on Nebraska evacuated after storms knock down utility poles

A few central Toledo families were evacuated from their homes after Tuesday night’s storm knocked down some nearby utility poles.

It happened on Nebraska Avenue near the Scott Park District Station.

Four homes were evacuated as a precaution to the power lines being down. Toledo Edison crews had to replace three poles that were affected. The families were able to return to their homes by noon.

Officials still expect the road to be closed through the afternoon.

