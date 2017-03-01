Police arrest one, hoping to identify others responsible for setting fire

A warden’s assistant at the Toledo Correctional Institute has been arrested.

A Findlay man will spend 7 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.

The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.

Holland police are investigating a fire which was intentionally sent inside a Walmart store.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on McCord Road in Holland.

A Lucas County deputy said heavy smoke was pouring out of the doors when they first arrived. Crews quickly evacuated everybody from the store.

Dave Moore, the Springfield Township Battalion Fire Chief, said, "Customers alerted staff to a fire, one of the staff members quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to knock down majority of the fire.”

Employees told officials they witnessed some customers setting a fire inside the store.

Chief Moore says it was the employees quick response with fire extinguishers that kept the fire from spreading.

"Any time there is a fire in a large building like that especially, that's very dangerous for the public who are in the building, the employees”, said Chief Moore.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl they believe may have been involved and charged her with aggravated arson.

Police say four people are responsible for starting the fire.

They all fled the store in a silver car, possibly a Dodge Avenger.

Police questioned everyone who was evacuated in the parking lot.

Officials say all of the produce will have to be thrown out because of the heavy smoke within the store.

The store reopened Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Holland police at 419-865-7105.

