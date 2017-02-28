Man arrested after leading Sandusky Co. officials in chase

Sandusky County law enforcement arrested a man Tuesday who led several authorities on a chase that began in Fremont.

According to Fremont Police, The Sandusky County Drug Task force went to the home 1037 Buckland Avenue.

During the execution of the warrant, Terryalie W. Nelson, 38, arrived at the residence.

When confronted by authorities, he fled in his vehicle.

Officers pursued Nelson through Fremont and then Ballville Township.

Then chase ended on SR 53, north of Tiffin when his car ran over police spikes and crashed in a ditch.

He was apprehended shortly after in a field.

The search of his home found evidence of drug trafficking and a firearm.

Nelson was charged with fleeing and eluding and tampering with evidence.

Nelson may face additional charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.