Police investigating south Toledo shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in south Toledo.

The shooting happened on Spencer and Colton just after 8 p.m.

According to Toledo police, the man is in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Police have interviewed witnesses but do not have anyone in custody.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.