Ohio lawmakers' guests to tied to issues, agendas

Ohio U.S. lawmakers invited a variety of guests from war heroes to business owners to President Donald J. Trump’s first address to Congress.

These guests reflect an issue or an agenda they promote.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will be joined by Steven Hill, the owner of Sparano’s Pizza in Columbus and Galloway.

Hill wrote to Brown’s office expressing his support raising wages for workers. Raising the minimum wage and equal pay for female and male workers are issues Brown champions.

U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), a supporter of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Obamacare which Republicans vow to repeal and replace, will host Kevin Filiatraut of Bay Village.

Obamacare helped Mr. Filiatraut’s wife receive lifesaving cancer treatment.

In a sign of significant Republican political inroads among unions since Trump’s election, Nicky “Sonny” Nardi, President of Teamsters Local 416, will accompany Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman as his guest.

“I look forward to attending the speech," Nardi said in a statement. "And I want to thank Rob for the invitation. The Teamsters of Ohio will continue to work with Senator Portman and other members of Congress on jobs, pensions, and the issues our members care about."

Medal of Honor Recipient and Ostego High School graduate, U.S. Navy Senior Chief Edward Byers, Jr. joins Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) who serves on several military-related Congressional caucuses.

Chief Byers is one of two recipients of the Medal of Honor currently serving on active duty and is the most decorated living Navy Seal.

In 2016, former President Barack Obama conferred the Medal of Honor on Chief Byers for his actions during a rescue mission of an American citizen, Dr. Dilip Joseph, in Afghanistan in 2012.

President Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled for 9 p.m. est.

