Terra State Community College receives Cyber Security certification for I.T. programs

Online security has become an integral part of our everyday lives.

And now students who graduate in the I.T. field at one local college will be better equipped to keep important information safe.

Students at Terra State Community College who graduate with an Associate's Degree in computer systems or networking will now also receive a certification in Cyber Security from the NSA and Department of Homeland Security.

The I.T. curriculum already taught at Terra falls in line with the criteria for the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Security.

Student's learn the standard computer building basics, data base management and networking; but also hands on training on securing data and combating an active data breach.

So now along with their degrees, students will also have a nationally recognized certificate they can add to their resumes and job applications.

Teachers say it is not only a practical skill set to have for future I.T. professionals, but a necessary one in this digital age.

"They call this the internet of things. So, everything is connected to the internet, and we have to be to secure those things and make sure that people don't get in through those different devices and make their way up to personal data." said Haley Crabtree, assistant professor of Computer Information Technology.

The Cyber Security status will run through the 2022 school year.

