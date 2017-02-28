Health Department offers flu shots in peak of season

The Health Department says it's still a peak time for flu, and they still have plenty of shots left here for your family.

In addition, they have dental, vision and prenatal care, regardless of your ability to pay.

It's not too late to get the flu shot and it's very important to protect the very young, and older adults.

We are reaching that peak of cases in Lucas County, but we're not quite there yet.

"It looks like we're coming into that stage where things are starting to rise up, and we don't know when we're going to see that drop off, but we would expect that here soon,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner.

We are currently at 174 cases in Lucas county.

At this time last year, we were at 67, but our peak was just starting.

The year before, the county was at 297 cases.

The shots are usually about 40% effective, but even if you do get it after the shot, it might be a lot easier to deal with because you have built up immunity.

"I got the flu vaccination one time, my brother didn’t. He got sick and I only got a little bit sick. And that goes back to how protective it is. It didn’t protect me wholeheartedly but it didn’t hit me like a Mack truck that you would think,” said Zgodzinski.

Plus, there's more than flu shots here, you can also get a checkup, dental care, or pediatric care, on a sliding scale depending on your income.

You can be seen if you’re not insured, and there are people here to help you get insurance.

"We actually have individuals who can sit down with you and say what is your background, what do you need? Let’s get you signed up for insurance,” said Zgodzinski.

For an appointment or a flu shot, call the Health Department at 419-213-4100.

