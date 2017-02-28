Terra State Community College holds spring job fair

More than 80 employers welcomed hundreds of job seekers at Terra State Community College for their spring job fair.

Employers looked to fill full-time, part-time and even seasonal positions.

The fair gave Terra students and people from the community to see what northwest Ohio offers.

"I think it is really important for them to see that there are so many opportunities in the region," said Joan Gamble of Terra State Community College. "And it is really nice that jobs seekers and employers have an opportunities to get together in a comfortable, beautiful space."

