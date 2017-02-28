Man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter, gang activities

A man will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a 2015 homicide.

Bryan Thomas was originally charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Martel Miller.

Thomas plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday.

The judge sentenced Thomas Tuesday to eight years in prison for the shooting.

The judge also handed Thomas a seven year sentence for his involvement with gang activities, but that will run concurrent with his manslaughter sentence.

