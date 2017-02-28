Toledo man indicted for raping, killing woman appears in court

A man that confessed to sexual assault and murder appeared in court Tuesday.

Trace Williams,37, is facing one count of aggravated murder and three counts of rape after police say he raped and killed 40-year-old Sonja Long.

Police found her body in a park this past November.

Stay with WTOL 11 on air at 5 for the latest

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.