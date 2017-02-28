Money Talks News: Saving on entertainment

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

Blighted homes in Toledo are being demolished by the hundreds.

Blighted homes in Toledo are being demolished by the hundreds.

Call For Action: Neighbors say vacant church is putting lives at risk

Call For Action: Neighbors say vacant church is putting lives at risk

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

A Toledo woman sent in numerous complaints that her neighbor's dogs has been leaving dropping in her yards for three years. Nothing was being done about it.

A Toledo woman sent in numerous complaints that her neighbor's dogs has been leaving dropping in her yards for three years. Nothing was being done about it.

Call 11 for Action: Mother complains of dog droppings on her lawn

Call 11 for Action: Mother complains of dog droppings on her lawn

Entertainment is never in short supply. However if you pay less to keep yourself entertained, you can begin to pay off debt or increase your personal savings account.

One example is eating out.

There are several websites where you can find coupons that sometimes include free meals.

Other restaurants allow you to buy a $25 gift certificate for only $10 or less.

Of course, you can always eat at home and split the entree. Then you are still eating out, but for half the price.

Speaking of going out, take advantage of happy hours when you want to go out for a drink.

You can pay a whole lot less by hitting a happy hour and nursing your drink.

If you enjoy live sports or theater, try going to amateur games or performances.

You get better parking, cheaper food and your ticket will be much cheaper.

When it comes to books and such, get a library card.

With a free library card, you can get free books along with DVDs, music and magazines.

And don't forget, you can read some magazines and your local paper online for free.

Another idea to keep yourself occupied is volunteering.

It does not cost you a dime and you can help others.

You can even make money from entertainment as well.

If you develop a hobby, you can use eBay and other sites to sell your stuff.

Entertainment does not always have to cost a lot of money. Using your imagination will end up saving you a lot of money.

For more tips on how to amuse yourself and save money, go to the Money Talks News website and search "Saving on Entertainment."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.