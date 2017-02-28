Man sent to hospital after rollover injury accident - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man sent to hospital after rollover injury accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man was transported to a local hospital after he flipped his car Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, William Ruffer, 88, was heading southbound State Route 15 when he hit an object resulting in his car flipping.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. after he came down from railroad tracks.

Mr. Ruffer was taken to Defiance hospital.

