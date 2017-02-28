Kroger store reps meet to discuss move over to Secor Road

A new store with more space and more jobs -- That's what Kroger is pitching to its customers and City of Toledo leaders.

Tuesday, several Kroger store representatives were inside the Monroe Street location to talk about their plans to move a street over, onto the Sisters of Notre Dame property.

This Monroe Street location sees many customers pushing their carts through the doors so, leaders are looking to expand to make a bigger store for shoppers, but say they can't expand here.

In about two weeks, Kroger reps will be in front of members of Toledo's City council to try to get them on board with a change in store location. The plan is to shut down the Monroe Street grocery store and move to Secor Road.

After initial plans failed, Kroger made some changes, including adding more green space and plans to fix the sidewalk.

Kroger real estate manager Lindsey Taylor says suggestions to move to places like the Andersons on Talmadge Road don't work.

"It serves a different customer base. We do a number of customer analytics to study who shops at this store today, and that would be abandoning a large portion of that customer base, and that’s not what our proposal is to do. It’s to only better serve the community in which we serve today,” Taylor said.

Many shoppers say they're excited about the news plans. They want a bigger spot and and a bigger parking lot.

But not everyone is impressed - one woman said she likes the community-feel of this location and doesn't want that to change.

Kroger will need approval by a full Toledo city council vote to move forward with building a new Kroger store.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.