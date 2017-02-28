Melissa Andrews visits local school for Read Across America - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Melissa Andrews visits local school for Read Across America

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It’s a few days early, but it’s time to celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday.

WTOL 11’s Melissa Andrews helped with that celebration Tuesday morning by reading to kids at Blessed Sacrament School.

As part of Ted Geisel’s birthday honor, Read Across America takes place this week.

Dr. Suess’ birthday is Thursday, March 2.

