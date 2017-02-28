Man facing 8 charges after alleged toe-sucking incident

A man accused of sexual imposition after removing a woman’s shoe and sucking her on toes without her permission was back in front of a judge Tuesday.

Originally charged with one count, now three more victims have come forward, claiming the man in question, Joseph Jones, removed their shoes and began massaging their feet against their will.

Jones has been banned from several stores across town including the Franklin Park Mall.

Jones tried to explain why he feels he is being targeted.

"I'm not exactly sure what is going on here but I would definitely like to be able to represent myself efficiently," said Jones. "I'm actually a good person. I am a business owner and I do feel I may be targeted for some of the things I do. One of my businesses is I do speak on feminism."

Jones is facing eight charges of aggravated menacing, stalking and sexual imposition.

The victims have filed protection orders against him and the judge placed him on an electronic monitor to ensure he does not have contact with the victims.

Jones will be back in court on March 14 at 9 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.