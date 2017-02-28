First Alert: Thunderstorms Expected Overnight

Spring thunderstorms are going to welcome us into March this year as the month roars in. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Some thunderstorms may have gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Here is a break-down of our hour-by-hour forecast showing the scattered thundershowers overnight with the most likely timing of storms between 11pm tonight and 8am Wednesday morning.

Our hour-by-hour forecast really ramps up the chances for thunderstorms as we close-in on the morning commute Wednesday.

The threat for widespread storms will be ending by around 8am Wednesday morning.

A cold front will drive through the area Wednesday creating windy and cooler conditions. Snowflakes are possible by the evening!