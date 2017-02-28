Meth lab found in Adrian motel after explosion - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Meth lab found in Adrian motel after explosion

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

Police discovered a meth lab after being called to a motel Saturday night.

According to the police report, received several calls that shots were fired at an Adrian motel.

Adrian police department arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found rooms damaged from an explosion.

It was later determined by officials that the cause of the explosion was from a failed “one-pot” meth lab.

Guests in surrounding rooms were evacuated. 

One man found in the room was flown to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Charges are pending against the man.

