Meth lab found in Adrian motel after explosion

Police discovered a meth lab after being called to a motel Saturday night.

According to the police report, received several calls that shots were fired at an Adrian motel.

Adrian police department arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found rooms damaged from an explosion.

It was later determined by officials that the cause of the explosion was from a failed “one-pot” meth lab.

Guests in surrounding rooms were evacuated.

One man found in the room was flown to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Charges are pending against the man.

