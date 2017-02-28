Ohio State student dies after falling from campus garage

Authorities say an Ohio State University student has died after falling from a parking garage.

Police say Madison Paul fell from the top floor of a campus garage around 2 p.m. on Monday. Officials say Paul was taken to Wexner Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Paul's age was not immediately available.

Ohio State has released a statement about the death.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the student who fell from the Ohio Union South Garage today has died. On behalf of the entire community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Madison Paul. We have reached out to offer our support and condolences to Madison's parents."

Ohio State University Police say they do not believe the death is suspicious. An investigation is ongoing.

