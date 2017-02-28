Sherwood man arrested for rape of minors

A Sherwood man has been charged for raping minors.

Police say Jimmy Pelliccia, 57, had sex with minors under the age of 13.

He will appear in court Wednesday, March 1.

The case file has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office for presentation to a grand jury.

