Man arraigned on charges from Stop & Go robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon was arraigned in court Monday.

Police say Dennis Hall, 26, admitted to robbing the Stop & Go store on Broadway Avenue on Feb. 21. The clerk who was working said Hall showed a gun while demanding cash and then fled.

At his court appearance, Hall requested a public defender.

The judge also set Hall’s bond at $75,000 with no 10 percent.

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 6.

