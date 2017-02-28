Man accused of setting home on fire with gasoline to be arraigned

A man accused of setting fire to a house using gasoline will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police say Dalon Coffey is accused of starting a fire at 905 Heston back in November.

Coffey told police he was several miles away, but according to a detective, records show he was in the area at the time of the fire and the only person with keys to the house.

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

