Four arrested on drug charges after search of Tiffin home

Four people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was conducted at their Tiffin home on Monday.

Police say Joellen Harshman, 53, Billy Bright, 28, Nicholas Vassar, 35, and Haley Martin, 29, were all arrested after officers found meth, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and money inside the home.

“The Task Force received information of drug activity involving Methamphetamine at 22 Tiffin Street and based on this information they were able to take immediate action,” said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.

According to police, additional charges of possession of meth are pending for Harshman, Bright and Martin upon completion of a lab analysis.

“As you can see with today’s operation involving multiple agencies, teamwork is essential to ensure our communities are safe,” Stevens said. “Operations like this can be very volatile and ever changing, today Seneca County Law Enforcement showed we can and will do whatever it takes to limit the availability of illegal drugs in our community.”

Chief Stevens is encouraging people to report suspicious activity to their local agencies.

