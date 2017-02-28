Two rushed to the hospital after shooting at Southwyck Apartments

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Southwyck Landing Apartments near South Reynolds around 4 a.m.

According to police, Lakia Jones, 23, and Antonio Hague, 28, both shot while exiting their vehicle in the parking lot. They are recovering at a hospital and are expected to be okay.

Jones' 2-year-old daughter was in the back of the car when the shooting happened but was not injured. She is currently in the care of a family member.

There is nobody in custody, however, witnesses say they saw a blue vehicle drive away from the scene.

