Walleye fans paint messages of hope, survival at the Huntington Center

The Toledo Walleye will take to the ice with a piece of artwork under their skates.

Fans went to the Huntington Center Monday to paint messages on the ice as a part of the team's annual "Pink in the Rink" weekend.

Fans paid to get the chance to share their message with thousands of hockey fans.

The proceeds benefited Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

"They can paint messages of hope, messages of memory of people who passed and really celebrate breast cancer survivors who have gone through this fight," said Desmond Strooh of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

The Walleye have games both Saturday and Sunday, with a variety of special events planned. Toledo Express Airport is also giving away two sets of round-trip airline tickets to a breast cancer survivor on each night.

Fans can purchase tickets here for a discounted price and will sit in a special section.

