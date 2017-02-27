Fayette Local Schools to break ground on athletic facility, agricultural building

Fayette Local Schools is set to begin on two projects Tuesday.

The Fayette Athletic Complex will have an eight-lane track as well as fields for baseball and softball.

Fayette will also break ground on a 2,800-foot addition to the agricultural education building.

The building will be used to teach students skills such as welding, wood working and small engine repair.

Both facilities were made possible by overwhelming support from the community.

"A lot of pride comes with facilities. It's something that our community is excited about," said Superintendent Erik Belcher. "It says something when we're the only district to pass a new money bond in August in the state of Ohio, and we passed it by over 10 percent."

The cost of both projects is $2.2 million.

Both are expected to be completed by July 20.

