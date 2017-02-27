Rossford Schools hoping to pass two levy renewals

Rossford Schools will be back on the ballot in May.

The district is asking voters to renew to levies.

They are hoping the people who passed a buildings bond issue for the district will continue to financially support the schools.

"These funds are for operating measures. So these are completely independent of those bond funds," said Rossford superintendent Dan Creps. "These are for our day-to-day expenses, primarily our programming and staffing needs here in the district."

Creps says the levies will fund many of the district's programs and classes.

