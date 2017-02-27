Toledo schools up security as alleged rapist still loose

The Ohio Attorney General is suing five drug makers for their alleged role perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers that he says are perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson delivered good news to the city of Toledo Wednesday.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson delivered good news to the city of Toledo Wednesday.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General is suing five drug makers for their alleged role perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers that he says are perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
The Sylvania STEM centered held an open house Wednesday night to show off their new facility.More >>
The Sylvania STEM centered held an open house Wednesday night to show off their new facility.More >>
The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.More >>
The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.More >>