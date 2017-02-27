City of Toledo to hold forums discussing upcoming projects

The city of Toledo is inviting residents to one of six meetings to learn about street and utility projects scheduled for 2017.

Those attending the meetings will learn what projects are planning and how they planning process works.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to review information, ask questions and provide feedback on scheduled projects. They may also provide input for future projects.

The dates and locations for the meetings are as followed:

District 4: February 27 - NEXUS Healthcare Facility (

District 6: March 2 - West Toledo Library

District 2: March 6 - Abundant Life Ministries

District 3: March 8 - East Toledo Family Center

District 5: March 15 - Christ Presbyterian Church

District 1: March 16 - Bethlehem Baptist Church

All meetings will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Engineering Services at 419-936-2275

