GoFundMe page set up to help family of slain teen

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the expenses of a family mourning the loss of their son.

Collin Doyle, 17, was shot and killed last week in Toledo.

His friend, who was also shot, is paralyzed.

Kelli Hufford, who employs Collin's mother at Rose and Thristle in downtown Perrysburg, gave Doyle time off work time to grieve her son.

"We don't want her to worry about coming back to work until she is ready," Hufford said. "And we just want her to grieve Collin and not have to worry about it."

Hufford knew Collin and said he was like many other fun-loving teenagers.

"He was a funny kid he made you laugh," she said. "He loved to spend time with his girlfriend as much as he could. And he loved his friends and his cars."

Hufford hopes the community will step up to help Collin's mother during this trying time.

"Its a horrible thing that happened," Hufford said. "No mother prepares for something like this. And no parent should worry about making a car payment while they are burying their child."

Donate to the family here.

