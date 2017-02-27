Teen charged in deadly October crash

A teenager has been charged in a fatal crash in Seneca County in October of 2016.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tori Meggitt ran a stop sign and collided with a truck on October 1, 2016.

One of Meggitt's passengers, 16-year-old Emily Wagner, was fatally injured in the crash.

Meggitt and two others were injured in the crash.

Meggit was charged Monday with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

