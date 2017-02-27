Sen. Sherrod Brown addresses infrastructure problems

The community knows Toledo is full of potholes. Roads and bridges are aging at an alarming rate.

It’s not only in Northwest Ohio, but all across the country.

Senator Sherrod Brown addressed the nation’s crumbling infrastructure Monday morning at Toledo’s Streets, Bridges and Harbor Department.

“I think the people that are here, they've seen a real decline in the amount of work they are able to do because they just don't have the funding coming from state and federal funding that they used to,” Brown said.

The $1 trillion in spending would include more than just roads, it will also address sewer system, blight and lead paint hazards and rebuilding America’s schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.