Retired Detroit officer arrested, grenades found in his home

A retired Detroit police officer has been arrested after reports of numerous shots being fired around his home, where authorities say they have found grenades and other weapons.

Authorities say the man, who was on the force for about 20 years and has been retired for eight, was apprehended early Monday. Police say officers went to the man's west-side home, where he had barricaded himself.

Police say he fled and drove off in his car, but officers stopped him nearby. He's accused of drunken driving.

Neighbors had reported hearing between 20 and 30 shots fired.

Commander Elvin Barren says a search of the retired officer's home has turned up grenades, grenade launchers and other weapons. The bomb squad was called to do a complete search.

