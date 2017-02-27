Two brothers arrested in connection with murder of Maumee High School teen

Two brothers have been arrested and charged with involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old Maumee High School student.

Collin Doyle, 17, was shot and killed, while his friend Armand Batey, 16, was also shot and is now paralyzed from his injuries.

Toledo police have charged Travis Durden, 32, and his 17-year-old brother Tyrees Davis with complicity to murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say the brothers were not responsible for pulling the trigger, but they were in the same car as the person who did.

"We are actively going after the gunman to figure out who he was so we have all our best guys on it," said TPD Lt, Joe Heffernan, "and we are hoping to get a resolution on this sooner than later."

Durden faced a judge Monday morning, who set his bond at $1 million.

He has one prior run-in with the law after assaulting his younger brother in 2016.

Tyrees is being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Center and will face a judge Friday morning.

He has a clean criminal record.

