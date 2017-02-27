One person freed after trench collapses in Perrysburg neighborhood

A construction worker was buried and then rescued after a trench collapsed on him.

Crews were working in the Hull Prairie Farms neighborhood when the wall of a trench caved in and buried the worker past his head.

Coworkers used shovels to help dig him out while they waited for emergency crews. When the fire department arrived they were able to get the man out with a backboard.

He was taken to the hospital to check for internal injuries.

The fire chief wasn't sure if it was a water or sewer line.

