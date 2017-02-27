Man accused of murdering wife has first pretrial hearing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of murdering wife has first pretrial hearing

The first pretrial hearing for a man accused of murdering his wife during a standoff with police is scheduled for Monday.

Police say Terry Campbell shot and killed his wife Cora in their south Toledo home back in December.

Children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Campbell has a history of domestic violence and assault.

