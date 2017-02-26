Community Film Festival showcases lives of young people living with disabilities

Sunday was Oscar night in Hollywood.

In Toledo though, there was another ceremony: the 2017 Community Film Festival.

And in the word COMMUNITY, the emphasis is on UNITY.

The ten short films were made by young people with disabilities.

Judge’s like WTOL 11’s Jordan Strack handed out four awards.

This is the third year for the festival which is sponsored by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“I’ve seen people’s lives change after they’ve been in a film. They seem to be more proud, upbeat and feel respected. Have a different attitude in life,” said Lisa Comes of the board.

Twenty year old Lili Fetemi is representative of the mission of the festival: inspire audiences, promote inclusion and celebrate the lives of people with disabilities.

“I like to make movies like this because it’s a fun thing and a great experience and opportunity” says Lili.

Lili’s film is called ‘My Life.’

We learn the University of Toledo sophomore has had a big and fulfilling life.

She was once the Sylvania Northview Homecoming Queen and is involved in student activities like being an intern at UTMC.

Her message to us: don’t listen to naysayers and most of all do whatever you love.

“I think for her this was important because she likes to show everybody that you can do what you want and you don’t have to listen to ‘no’” say’s Lili’s mother Shirim.

A reminder that when the community includes everyone, it’s a much richer community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



