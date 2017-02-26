Mitchell helps Ohio State win share of Big Ten title

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points to help No. 12 Ohio State win its first Big Ten title since 2010 with a 73-45 victory over Rutgers on Sunday.

The Buckeyes (25-5, 15-1 Big Ten) finished in a tie with Maryland atop the conference, but earned the top seed in the tournament next week by beating Maryland last Monday. It's Ohio State's first conference regular season since the school won six straight from 2005-10.

Ohio State trailed 3-0 before scoring 15 straight points, including the last seven by Mitchell to take early command. The Scarlet Knights (6-23, 3-13) couldn't get within nine the rest of the game. Rutgers has dropped eight straight.

Trailing by 20 at the half, the Scarlet Knights played the Buckeyes basically even over the game's final 20 minutes.

Shrita Parker led Rutgers with 16 points.

