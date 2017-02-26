Another Warm & Rainy Pattern This Week

The start of next week brings another surge of warmer weather. Monday kicks us off with an above average feel as highs reach near 50 with overcast skies.



As we go into the mid-week a warm front will bring above average highs for Tuesday along with a chance for storms. A few stronger storms are possible to develop through the day.



A cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing another day of rain and possible storms. As the front moves through overnight, cool weather will return just in time for March.

We are likely to warm to near 60 by Wednesday! As storms grow more possible this week, download the First Alert Weather App for lightning and severe weather alerts sent right to your phone!